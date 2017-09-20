Get Started Free|Contact Sales

#FuerzaMexico: A way to help Mexico Earthquake victims

09/20/2017

2 min read

Mexico EarthquakePhoto Credit: United Nations Photo (Flickr)

On September 19, 1985 Mexico City was hit with the most damaging earthquake in its history. Yesterday -exactly 32 years later- Mexico’s capital and neighbouring areas were hit again by a large earthquake that caused significant damage. While the scale of the destruction is still being assessed, countless people passed away and the lives of many have been disrupted. Today, many heroes are on the streets focusing on recovery and relief.

We at Cloudflare want to make it easy for people to help out those affected in central Mexico. The Mexico Earthquake app will allow visitors to your site to donate to one of the charities helping those impacted.

App Screenshot

The Mexico Earthquake App takes two clicks to install and requires no code change. The charities listed are two well respected organizations that are on the ground helping people now.


If you wanted to add your own custom list of charities for disaster relief or other causes, feel free to fork the source of this app and make your own.

#FuerzaMéxico: Una manera de apoyar a los damnificados del SismoMX

El 19 de septiembre de 1985 la Ciudad de México fue afectada por uno de los peores sismos en su historia. Ayer - exactamente 32 años después - la CDMX y áreas circunvecinas fueron afectadas por otro fuerte sismo. Aunque la escala de la destrucción todavía no se conoce a fondo, muchísimas personas han sufrido daños. Miles de héroes mexicanos se enfocan en búsqueda, rescate y reconstrucción.

En Cloudflare queremos poner nuestro granito de arena y asegurarnos que los donativos para los afectados puedan llegar de forma fácil. Nuestra app Mexico Earthquake permitirá a aquellos que visitan tu sitio web que donen a asociaciones civiles que apoyan a los damnificados.


Si quieres agregar otras organizaciones y/o caridades, puedes modificar el código fuente disponible aquí.

