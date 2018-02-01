Coming soon to a university near you

2 min read

Attention software engineering students: Cloudflare is coming to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and we want to meet you! We will be attending UW–Madison’s Career Connection on Wednesday, February 7 and UIUC’s Startup Career Fair on Thursday, February 8. We’ll also be hosting tech talks at UIUC on Friday, February 2 at 6:00pm in 2405 Siebel Center and at UW–Madison on Tuesday, February 6 (time and location coming soon).



Cloudflare staff at YHack 2017. Photo courtesy Andrew Fitch.

Built in Champaign

In early 2016, Cloudflare opened an engineering office in Champaign, IL to build Argo Smart Routing. Champaign's proximity to the University of Illinois, one of the nation's top engineering schools, makes it an attractive place for high-tech companies to set up shop and for talented engineers to call home. Since graduating from UIUC in 2008, I've had opportunities to work on amazing software projects, growing technically and as a leader, all while enjoying the lifestyle benefits of Champaign (15 minute commute, anyone?).

Cloudflare has attended annual recruiting events at UIUC since the Champaign office was opened. This year, we've started to expand our search to other top engineering schools in the midwest. In the fall semester we attended a career fair at UW-Madison. We were impressed with the caliber of talent we saw which made it an easy decision to return. Our hope is to show students studying at universities in the midwest the opportunity to build a career right here, working on compelling projects like Argo.

Beyond the Great Plains

While we hope that many students will consider helping us build Argo in Champaign, Cloudflare has many open positions in all of our office locations, including San Francisco, London, and Austin, TX. If you're interested in a particular role or location, come talk to us at the career fairs and we'll help get you connected!

Not a student, but interested in working on Argo in Champaign? Apply here!