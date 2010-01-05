Cloudflare's New Home

1 min read

Cloudflare opened its first office today in downtown Palo Alto, CA. Our

team has grown from 3 people to five and we are excited to have Matthieu

and Ian onboard. Matthieu and Ian are engineers that will help make

Cloudflare awesome for its users.

Our new office space is really cool. It has a startup feel with an open

area where we all work, break-out rooms when we need to work in smaller

groups and a perfect place to hang our sign outside. And, as an added

bonus, we have a patio that gets lots of sunshine during the day. The

next purchase: A BBQ!