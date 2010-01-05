Get Started Free|Contact Sales

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:

Cloudflare's New Home

01/05/2010

1 min read

Cloudflare opened its first office today in downtown Palo Alto, CA. Our
team has grown from 3 people to five and we are excited to have Matthieu
and Ian onboard. Matthieu and Ian are engineers that will help make
Cloudflare awesome for its users.

Our new office space is really cool. It has a startup feel with an open
area where we all work, break-out rooms when we need to work in smaller
groups and a perfect place to hang our sign outside. And, as an added
bonus, we have a patio that gets lots of sunshine during the day. The
next purchase: A BBQ!

Cloudflare's New Home

We protect entire corporate networks, help customers build Internet-scale applications efficiently, accelerate any website or Internet application, ward off DDoS attacks, keep hackers at bay, and can help you on your journey to Zero Trust.

Visit 1.1.1.1 from any device to get started with our free app that makes your Internet faster and safer.

To learn more about our mission to help build a better Internet, start here. If you're looking for a new career direction, check out our open positions.
Cloudflare History

Follow on X

Michelle Zatlyn|@zatlyn
Cloudflare|@cloudflare