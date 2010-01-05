Cloudflare's New Home

Cloudflare opened its first office today in downtown Palo Alto, CA. Our
team has grown from 3 people to five and we are excited to have Matthieu
and Ian onboard. Matthieu and Ian are engineers that will help make
Cloudflare awesome for its users.
Our new office space is really cool. It has a startup feel with an open
area where we all work, break-out rooms when we need to work in smaller
groups and a perfect place to hang our sign outside. And, as an added
bonus, we have a patio that gets lots of sunshine during the day. The
next purchase: A BBQ!