Get Started Free|Contact Sales

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:

Cribs: CloudFlare London Edition

04/28/2013

2 min read

It's official, CloudFlare has arrived in London.

Cribs: CloudFlare London Edition

CloudFlare's first international office opened this month near St. Paul's Cathedral in London. We decided to open an office outside Silicon Valley for two major reasons: to get access to high quality software engineering, network operations and technical support folks, and to expand our 24/7 operations and support. Not to mention, London has a vibrant start-up community that we are very happy to now be a part of.

London is 8 hours ahead of San Francisco making it the perfect location for a hand-over from a team arriving at work at 0900 in California (the London team is nearing the end of the day at 1700). By extending working hours a little it's easy to get 24 hour operations and support with just two offices.

Cribs: CloudFlare London Edition
Lobby of our new London office

And London's start-up community means there's a pool of talented people in engineering, operations and support for CloudFlare to hire from. Plus it enables CloudFlare to take part in the many meetups and user groups that flourish in and around Tech City some of which we sponsor.

We choose to be in the St. Paul's area because of its good public transport links to all parts of London and because the building we are in has everything from a restaurant, sports club to state of the art bicycle storage. Near by One New Change and the surrounding area are full of shops and eateries. There's also Smithfield Market and the Barbican.

Cribs: CloudFlare London Edition
CloudFlare London hard at work

And being in London brings us close to many of customers and partners such as GoSquared, Namecheap, and WebHostingBuzz.

We're actively hiring in both San Francisco and London. Check out our careers page.

We protect entire corporate networks, help customers build Internet-scale applications efficiently, accelerate any website or Internet application, ward off DDoS attacks, keep hackers at bay, and can help you on your journey to Zero Trust.

Visit 1.1.1.1 from any device to get started with our free app that makes your Internet faster and safer.

To learn more about our mission to help build a better Internet, start here. If you're looking for a new career direction, check out our open positions.
Life at CloudflareCloudflare History

Follow on X

Cloudflare|@cloudflare

Related posts