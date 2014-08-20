Cribs: CloudFlare London Edition

2 min read

It's official, CloudFlare has arrived in London.

CloudFlare's first international office opened this month near St. Paul's Cathedral in London. We decided to open an office outside Silicon Valley for two major reasons: to get access to high quality software engineering, network operations and technical support folks, and to expand our 24/7 operations and support. Not to mention, London has a vibrant start-up community that we are very happy to now be a part of.

London is 8 hours ahead of San Francisco making it the perfect location for a hand-over from a team arriving at work at 0900 in California (the London team is nearing the end of the day at 1700). By extending working hours a little it's easy to get 24 hour operations and support with just two offices.



Lobby of our new London office

And London's start-up community means there's a pool of talented people in engineering, operations and support for CloudFlare to hire from. Plus it enables CloudFlare to take part in the many meetups and user groups that flourish in and around Tech City some of which we sponsor.

We choose to be in the St. Paul's area because of its good public transport links to all parts of London and because the building we are in has everything from a restaurant, sports club to state of the art bicycle storage. Near by One New Change and the surrounding area are full of shops and eateries. There's also Smithfield Market and the Barbican.



CloudFlare London hard at work

And being in London brings us close to many of customers and partners such as GoSquared, Namecheap, and WebHostingBuzz.

We're actively hiring in both San Francisco and London. Check out our careers page.