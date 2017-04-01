Cloudflare Apps: Develop Features for Everyone

2 min read

CC-BY 2.5 image by Hans Braxmeier

Cloudflare’s mission is to help build a faster and more secure Internet for everyone, but sometimes sites often lack the accessibility features critical to allowing all Internet users to enjoy their content and perspective. Cloudflare Apps, which power the add-ons featured here, can allow developers to enhance any website. Get notified for the developer preview >>

The team at Cloudflare is excited to announce the release of two performance-enhancing features that makes the Internet more usable for two underrepresented demographics on the Internet: cats and Australians.

Feline Mode

The modern internet is full of content which challenges our perspectives. Often though, we are not interested in being challenged, we are interested in cats. To use the internet, to be a member of this incredible cultural fabric, is to find the most feline part of yourself. A love of sleeping, of curling up on a soft pile of destroyed clothing, a love of distracting and bothering others. Often though, websites just fail to recognize this critical part of our identity.

Australia Mode

We believe access to the internet is a basic human right. It’s not enough to just be able to access it though, it also needs to be reliable, fast, and accessible. One area where this is particularly pressing is Australia. Their latitude and upside-downness can make browsing the Internet of the Northern Hemisphere a nightmare. Imagine living your life with every image, every video, every Ryan Gosling is upside down. Imagine January is the middle of summer, and shivering with the cold of July. Today we are introducing another performance-enhancing feature: Australia mode.

Coming soon: Cloudflare Apps Developer Preview

Cloudflare Apps is a simple and powerful way for millions of site operators to one-click install tools previously only available to technical experts, and it powers the two modes demonstrated above. For developers, you can deliver your client-side and SaaS tools to millions of websites as a Cloudflare add-on, including a mechanism for monetization through the Cloudflare Apps marketplace. And your app does not have to be specialized for cats or Australians. Get a head start by participating in the developer preview.