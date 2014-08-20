CloudFlare and Parallels to Bring Website Performance and Security to Millions of SMBs

2 min read

In early October we quietly announced our partnership with Parallels, a global leader in hosting, cloud services enablement and desktop virtualization. Parallels makes it easier for service providers, like webhosts, to grow their business with service delivery software and a robust partner ecosystem.

Today, we are officially launching our partnership with Parallels. If you are a Parallels Service Provider and are using either Plesk or Parallels Automation, it means two things for you. First, your customers will be able to activate CloudFlare with a few clicks from their Parallels control panel. Second, you can now generate revenue by offering CloudFlare Performance Plus in addition to CloudFlare Free.

The partnership has made it super easy for all Parallels Service Providers to offer enterprise-grade performance and security to any website, especially their SMB and e-commerce customers. To get started, a hosting provider can install CloudFlare from the APS catalog. Installation takes less than 5 minutes and CloudFlare can be activated by all customers with just a few clicks.

Since our soft launch, we worked with over a hundred Parallels Service Providers who successfully integrated CloudFlare. In addition to generating revenue, partners enjoy many operational benefits such as reduced server load, bandwidth savings, protection from DDoS attacks and an automatic IPv4/6 gateway. Here's what some of them are saying about the partnership:

"As a result of our partnership with Parallels, we have been able to bring a number of innovative solutions to our customers," said Celal Ulgen, Chief Marketing Officer at SoftCom, parent company to the popular myhosting.com. "Now that CloudFlare is available in Parallels Automation, we will have another service to further improve our customers' experience."

"CloudFlare is so much more than just a content delivery network; the service optimizes web traffic, protects against online attacks, and provides real-time statistics," said Marco Houwen, CEO and co-founder of LuxCloud. "We are thrilled to be adding CloudFlare to our marketplace so that our partners can offer enhanced performance and increased security to their customers."

"The new Parallels Plesk Panel plugin is a great addition that allows for quick and easy deployment of CloudFlare on our shared web hosting, virtual and dedicated servers," said Gerardo Altman, CEO of Velocity Host. "CloudFlare allows us to get more out of every server and network connection in our cloud."

If you are a Parallels Plesk Panel service provider interested in signing up for the program, visit our Parallels page today:

www.cloudflare.com/parallels