Apps - Second Week Recap

Strong Quintet
This past week, we introduced five new CloudFlare Apps. Ranging from webmaster tools to analytics, with live chat, monitoring, and support as new options for good measure, it's a great collection. Each one is available from the CloudFlare dashboard. More details about each App available on the individual App detail pages:
What Our Customers Are Saying This Week
Via Twitter
- mhalligan "Damn, @cloudflare is turning out to be the application delivery network I always dreamed about building. Badass."
- timClicks "it kinda seems like @CloudFlare is fixing the Internet"
- ajohnclark "@CloudFlare Absolutely awesome service, dirt cheap SSL, threat detection, apps and speed increases = #sold"
Via Facebook
- James T "The very concept of App a Day is cool. All the best to your partnerships and the many possibilities extended to Cloudflare 'framework'."
- Aid H "Thanks for this great offer Cloudflare ♥"
We will be announcing five more Apps this week, so be sure to check-in with us to see what we are adding to CloudFlare Apps!