Get Started Free|Contact Sales

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:

App: Zoompf Performance Report Helps You Find And Fix Performance Issues

03/21/2012

1 min read

Zoompf is a cloud-based tool for on-demand web performance testing and optimization. We're pleased to be able to offer their robust Zoompf Performance Report as a CloudFlare App for a one-time fee of just $5.

How It Works

Zoompf Performance Report is super simple. Once you purchase the report, Zoompf crawls and analyzes your website for over 100 performance issues. Within minutes, Zoompf generates a rich PDF report and emails you a download link. There is nothing to install or configure.

App: Zoompf Performance Report Helps You Find And Fix Performance Issues

Value of the Zoompf Performance Report

Zoompf provides a superior performance analysis over free tools in 3 key ways: breadth, depth, and detail.

First, Zoompf scans large portions of your site, not just a single page. This ensures that all your pages are optimized.

Next, Zoompf tests for over 100 different performance issues from their comprehensive database of over 400. Free tools test for only a dozen or so issues.

Finally, while a free tool might provide a sentences or two description about a performance issue, Zoompf provides a wealth of information including a summary, easy-to-fix ratings, and detailed remediation information -- all with accompanying diagrams and code snippets.

Testing more of your website, for more issues, and providing more information about how to be faster makes Zoompf the best front-end performance analysis tool available today.

Results You Can Use

Zoompf Performance Report helps you find and fix performance issues to drop seconds off page load times, improve user satisfaction, drive additional revenue, and reduce operational costs. Get your report today!

We protect entire corporate networks, help customers build Internet-scale applications efficiently, accelerate any website or Internet application, ward off DDoS attacks, keep hackers at bay, and can help you on your journey to Zero Trust.

Visit 1.1.1.1 from any device to get started with our free app that makes your Internet faster and safer.

To learn more about our mission to help build a better Internet, start here. If you're looking for a new career direction, check out our open positions.
Cloudflare AppsSpeed & Reliability

Follow on X

Cloudflare|@cloudflare

Related posts

September 29, 2023 1:00 PM

Cloudflare is free of CAPTCHAs; Turnstile is free for everyone

Now that we’ve eliminated CAPTCHAs at Cloudflare, we want to hasten the demise of CAPTCHAs across the internet. We’re thrilled to announce that Turnstile is generally available, and Turnstile’s ‘Managed’ mode is now completely free to everyone for unlimited use. ...

Birthday Week, Product News, Turnstile, CAPTCHA, Speed & Reliability, Security, Bots 