App: SiteLock Helps Protect Your Online Reputation, Keeps Your Business From Being Blocklisted

SiteLock is a website security monitoring service that protects your online reputation and provides additional security to your website.

There have never been more threats to your website than now. Hackers use malware, SQL Injection, Cross-site scripting and more sophisticated techniques to steal your customer data or redirect your traffic, ruining your site's reputation.

SiteLock will alert you if your site is vulnerable to these issues, as well as if your site gets blocklisted for any reason by search engines or spam monitoring tools. SiteLock combines two types of scanning to provide an additional layer of security beyond the existing protection of CloudFlare to ensure your investment is protected and your reputation is safe.

Proactive scanning: Searches your site and network for common weak spots hackers exploit to inject malicious code into your site

Blocklist monitoring: Monitors search engine and spam blocklists to make sure your customers are seeing your site and receiving your messages

SiteLock's security offers all of these features:

Daily 360-degree scanning for SQL Injections Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) Applications Viruses Malware blocklisting Spam blocklisting



On-Demand Expert Services to help you fix any security issue on your site

Alerts & Email Notifications

Dashboard Reports

In addition, SiteLock provides a Trust Seal for sites that are secure. The SiteLock Trust Seal provides customer confidence and has been proven to substantially increase your sales and conversions, with 70% of web visitors looking for a verifiable 3rd-party certification before providing personal data.

SiteLock is now available via the Cloudflare Apps.