App: iubenda generates fast, easy, simple privacy policies

3 min read



Almost every website needs a privacy policy. In most countries, it's legally required, and it helps build trust with visitors. But without a lawyer on your team, writing a policy that meets your legal requirements can be challenging. What's even harder is avoiding jargon and writing a policy that's easy to read and understand.

If your site's privacy policy doesn't clear these high bars, we encourage you to try the newest CloudFlare App from iubenda. The iubenda team keeps up with worldwide policies and requirements, and has worked with lawyers to make generating a privacy policy simple. They capture your site's needs in an easy-to-read document that's easy to update without recoding your site.

The iubenda approach also radically reduces the cost: you'll have a clear policy maintained by a legal team for only $2.25/month/site.

We'd never envisioned a privacy policy App, but we're thrilled with the fit for many CloudFlare customers. Big companies have legal teams and have privacy policies, small companies (and some medium ones) need privacy policies, but certainly don't have legal teams.

We are excited to offer a service like iubenda which shares the CloudFlare ethos of bringing the tools of the Internet giants within reach of every website online.

How it works



iubenda lets website owners generate a privacy policy within seconds, beautifully designed, customized on needs and remotely maintained by a legal team. As you turn on the iubenda App, a minimal privacy policy will be added to your website as a badge attached to the lower border.

You customize and extend the privacy policy to match your practices using the iubenda step-by-step tools. Of course, you can integrate the policy in different ways, turning off the badge and presenting different integrations following iubenda's clear instructions.

We're proud to have iubenda's privacy policy service available now to all CloudFlare customers.

Extending the platform

When iubenda reached out to CloudFlare, it became clear that -- given their interesting service and technical savvy -- iubenda was a clear fit for building their App via our new packaged approach, which gives the developer more control over the resources needed.

Here's a link to iubenda's GitHub repo for their integration, following the guidelines documented here.

We encourage other interested developers to consider this approach of putting their service or website utility into the CloudFlare Apps marketplace where it can be instantly turned on by hundreds of thousands of CloudFlare customers.