Get Started with CloudFlare ServerShield for Plesk

2 min read



ServerShield makes it easy to activate CloudFlare and StopTheHacker

CloudFlare has partnered with Parallels, the leading hosting solutions provider, to make server protection, content acceleration and malware removal easier than ever. We recently launched CloudFlare ServerShield® to all Plesk 12 users as an extension. ServerShield combines the performance and security features of CloudFlare with the malware scanning and removal solution of StopTheHacker. Whether you are a hosting provider looking to offer additional services to your customers, or a Plesk server user, you can access ServerShield with two easy clicks.

Already, a number of hosters and agencies have found ServerShield a key addition to their tools to help their customer sites’ security and performance. Rafal Kukla a Company Director of FilioTech Limited, a UK based IT Service Provider, had this to say:

“ServerShield made it straightforward to give my customers industry leading security and performance as well as reputation monitoring. Running a busy agency, I am focused on my customers' site design, ServerShield allows me to do that without sacrificing the fundamentals of site functionality. With one single click I can enable CloudFlare among all my customers instead of spending time configuring each site separately.”

We believe that this extension is incredibly timely for the Plesk user community. DDoS attacks, a major concern for site owners, continue to increase in virulence and frequency. Over the last 12 months, we have seen separate attacks of 300 Gbps and 400 Gbps targeted at CloudFlare customers. In addition, studies show that security is among the top three web apps that SMBs seek from hosters (source: Parallels SMB Insights 2014).

As DDoS attacks increase, it’s your valuable time and resource that is spent responding to customers under attack. In the past, you’ve probably had to go through the painful task of nullifying the customer’s IP address, leaving the customer with their site offline. With ServerShield, the attack is stopped in its tracks at the edge before it even reaches the site. Web hosters can even switch on ServerShield by default, meaning no panicked calls from customers in the first place. ServerShield addresses another major customer support headache as well—malware. Estimates suggest that as many as 15% of sites are infected with this nuisance. ServerShield not only blocks these attacks, providing a dashboard to show customers how many threats have been prevented, it also provides means to trigger an automatic malware clean-up of infected accounts.

ServerShield comes pre-installed in all Plesk12 servers, and is available in English, French, German, Japanese, Spanish, and Italian. If you would like to make your customers sites more secure with ServerShield, getting set up is simple: go to the Plesk Control Panel Home Page, select the CloudFlare Apache Module, and click Install. After successfull installation, CloudFlare is added to “Links to Additional Services”. If you don’t see the CloudFlare Apache Module, we’ve made the extension package available on our resources page along with a handy setup guide.

If you have any questions or feedback, please contact us on [email protected]. We would love to hear from you!