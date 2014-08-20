CloudFlare Partners with Parallels To Bring Web Performance and Security to 10 Million SMBs

2 min read



Parallels makes it easier for service providers, like webhosts, to grow their business with service delivery software and a robust partner ecosystem. More than 9,000 service providers use Parallels to deliver thousands of applications and cloud services to 10 million small and medium businesses (SMBs) in 130 countries.

Today, we are excited to announce the CloudFlare and Parallels partnership. CloudFlare is available to all Parallels Plesk Panel 11 and 10.4 service providers through the APS catalog. It takes less than 5 minutes to install and comes in twoplans: CloudFlare Free and CloudFlare Performance Plus. We've made it super easy for all Parallels Service Providers to offer enterprise-grade performance and security to their customers. With just a few clicks, website owners can activate CloudFlare from their Parallels Panel.

Parallels Service Providers get many operational benefits; reduced server load, bandwidth savings, protection from DDoS attacks and an automatic IPv4/6 gateway. For the first time, we've also enabled every Parallels Service Provider to resell CloudFlare to their customers and generate revenue.

"The new CloudFlare Parallels Panel plugin allows for quick and easy deployment," said Gerado Altman, National Partner & Reseller Manager at Velocity Host. "We would love to keep CloudFlare as our own secret weapon but really the more users who are on the network the greater the power CloudFlare has to wield against malicious attacks and help all those who use their services."

Our goal at CloudFlare is to bring premium performance and security services to every website. Today, over 500,000 websites use CloudFlare, ranging from blogs to SMBs to ecommerce websites to governments to Fortune 500 companies. Through our partnership with Parallels, we will be able to deliver performance and security to even more websites around the world. We're thrilled to be working with the Parallels team.

If you are a Parallels Plesk Panel service provider, sign up for the program here: www.cloudflare.com/parallels

Common FAQs:

In addition to Parallels Panel, Parallels also offers Parallels Automation. We are finalizing our integration into the Parallels Automation software and expect to release it later this year.

If you host with a hosting provider that uses Parallels Plesk Panel and they haven't enabled CloudFlare yet, encourage them to check out the program.

CloudFlare is only available on Parallels Plesk Panel 10.4 and Parallels Plesk Panel 11. If you are using an earlier version of Parallels Plesk Panel, then CloudFlare is not available through this partnership.

Check out our live interview with Parallels Sr. Director/ISV and SaaS Alliance, Alex Danyluk at HostingCon 2012 as he discusses our new integration.