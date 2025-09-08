Bringing Node.js HTTP servers to Cloudflare Workers

3 min read

We’re making it easier to run your Node.js applications on Cloudflare Workers by adding support for the node:http client and server APIs. This significant addition brings familiar Node.js HTTP interfaces to the edge, enabling you to deploy existing Express.js, Koa, and other Node.js applications globally with zero cold starts, automatic scaling, and significantly lower latency for your users — all without rewriting your codebase. Whether you're looking to migrate legacy applications to a modern serverless platform or build new ones using the APIs you already know, you can now leverage Workers' global network while maintaining your existing development patterns and frameworks.

The Challenge: Node.js-style HTTP in a Serverless Environment

Cloudflare Workers operate in a unique serverless environment where direct tcp connection isn't available. Instead, all networking operations are fully managed by specialized services outside the Workers runtime itself — systems like our Open Egress Router (OER) and Pingora that handle connection pooling, keeping connections warm, managing egress IPs, and all the complex networking details. This means as a developer, you don't need to worry about TLS negotiation, connection management, or network optimization — it's all handled for you automatically.

This fully-managed approach is actually why we can't support certain Node.js APIs — these networking decisions are handled at the system level for performance and security. While this makes Workers different from traditional Node.js environments, it also makes them better for serverless computing — you get enterprise-grade networking without the complexity.

This fundamental difference required us to rethink how HTTP APIs work at the edge while maintaining compatibility with existing Node.js code patterns.

Our Solution: we've implemented the core `node:http` APIs by building on top of the web-standard technologies that Workers already excel at. Here's how it works:

HTTP Client APIs

The node:http client implementation includes the essential APIs you're familiar with:

http.get() - For simple GET requests

http.request() - For full control over HTTP requests

Our implementations of these APIs are built on top of the standard fetch() API that Workers use natively, providing excellent performance while maintaining Node.js compatibility.

import http from 'node:http'; export default { async fetch(request) { // Use familiar Node.js HTTP client APIs const { promise, resolve, reject } = Promise.withResolvers(); const req = http.get('https://api.example.com/data', (res) => { let data = ''; res.on('data', chunk => data += chunk); res.on('end', () => { resolve(new Response(data, { headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' } })); }); }); req.on('error', reject); return promise; } };

What's Supported

Standard HTTP methods (GET, POST, PUT, DELETE, etc.)

Request and response headers

Request and response bodies

Streaming responses

Basic authentication

Current Limitations

The Agent API is provided but operates as a no-op.

Trailers , early hints , and 1xx responses are not supported.

TLS-specific options are not supported (Workers handle TLS automatically).

HTTP Server APIs

The server-side implementation is where things get particularly interesting. Since Workers can't create traditional TCP servers listening on specific ports, we've created a bridge system that connects Node.js-style servers to the Workers request handling model.

When you create an HTTP server and call listen(port) , instead of opening a TCP socket, the server is registered in an internal table within your Worker. This internal table acts as a bridge between http.createServer executions and the incoming fetch requests using the port number as the identifier. You then use one of two methods to bridge incoming Worker requests to your Node.js-style server.

Manual Integration with handleAsNodeRequest

This approach gives you the flexibility to integrate Node.js HTTP servers with other Worker features, and allows you to have multiple handlers in your default entrypoint such as fetch , scheduled , queue , etc.

import { handleAsNodeRequest } from 'cloudflare:node'; import { createServer } from 'node:http'; // Create a traditional Node.js HTTP server const server = createServer((req, res) => { res.writeHead(200, { 'Content-Type': 'text/plain' }); res.end('Hello from Node.js HTTP server!'); }); // Register the server (doesn't actually bind to port 8080) server.listen(8080); // Bridge from Workers fetch handler to Node.js server export default { async fetch(request) { // You can add custom logic here before forwarding if (request.url.includes('/admin')) { return new Response('Admin access', { status: 403 }); } // Forward to the Node.js server return handleAsNodeRequest(8080, request); }, async queue(batch, env, ctx) { for (const msg of batch.messages) { msg.retry(); } }, async scheduled(controller, env, ctx) { ctx.waitUntil(doSomeTaskOnSchedule(controller)); }, };

This approach is perfect when you need to:

Integrate with other Workers features like KV , Durable Objects , or R2

Handle some routes differently while delegating others to the Node.js server

Apply custom middleware or request processing

Automatic Integration with httpServerHandler

For use cases where you want to integrate a Node.js HTTP server without any additional features or complexity, you can use the `httpServerHandler` function. This function automatically handles the integration for you. This solution is ideal for applications that don’t need Workers-specific features.

import { httpServerHandler } from 'cloudflare:node'; import { createServer } from 'node:http'; // Create your Node.js HTTP server const server = createServer((req, res) => { if (req.url === '/') { res.writeHead(200, { 'Content-Type': 'text/html' }); res.end('<h1>Welcome to my Node.js app on Workers!</h1>'); } else if (req.url === '/api/status') { res.writeHead(200, { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' }); res.end(JSON.stringify({ status: 'ok', timestamp: Date.now() })); } else { res.writeHead(404, { 'Content-Type': 'text/plain' }); res.end('Not Found'); } }); server.listen(8080); // Export the server as a Workers handler export default httpServerHandler({ port: 8080 }); // Or you can simply pass the http.Server instance directly: // export default httpServerHandler(server);

These HTTP APIs open the door to running popular Node.js frameworks like Express.js on Workers. If any of the middlewares for these frameworks don’t work as expected, please open an issue to Cloudflare Workers repository.

import { httpServerHandler } from 'cloudflare:node'; import express from 'express'; const app = express(); app.get('/', (req, res) => { res.json({ message: 'Express.js running on Cloudflare Workers!' }); }); app.get('/api/users/:id', (req, res) => { res.json({ id: req.params.id, name: 'User ' + req.params.id }); }); app.listen(3000); export default httpServerHandler({ port: 3000 }); // Or you can simply pass the http.Server instance directly: // export default httpServerHandler(app.listen(3000));

In addition to Express.js , Koa.js is also supported:

import Koa from 'koa'; import { httpServerHandler } from 'cloudflare:node'; const app = new Koa() app.use(async ctx => { ctx.body = 'Hello World'; }); app.listen(8080); export default httpServerHandler({ port: 8080 });

Getting started with serverless Node.js applications

The node:http and node:https APIs are available in Workers with Node.js compatibility enabled using the nodejs_compat compatibility flag with a compatibility date later than 08-15-2025.

The addition of node:http support brings us closer to our goal of making Cloudflare Workers the best platform for running JavaScript at the edge, whether you're building new applications or migrating existing ones.