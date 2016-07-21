Gilberto Bertin

Introducing the p0f BPF compiler
08/02/2016
Two years ago we blogged about our love of BPF (BSD packet filter) bytecode. Today we are very happy to open source another component of the bpftools: our p0f BPF compiler!...
12/17/2015
In a previous post we described our work on a new netmap mode called single-rx-queue. After submitting the pull request, the netmap maintainers told us that the patch was interesting, but they would prefer something more configurable instead of a tailored custom mode....
10/09/2015
In a previous post we discussed the performance limitations of the Linux kernel network stack. We detailed the available kernel bypass techniques allowing user space programs to receive packets with high throughput. ...