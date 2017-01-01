David Song

Announcing Rollbacks and API Access for Pages
06/23/2021
Today we announce two new features: rollbacks and the Pages API....
04/13/2021
Geolocation data access is now available and free for all developers on our Workers platform, including users on the free plan!...
08/20/2020
Deploy Buttons help you deploy a project to the Workers Platform without even needing to set up a local development environment. Now, it’s as easy as clicking a Deploy Button and three short steps to deploy using our new web-based deploy tool. ...
08/19/2020
Following user feedback about Workers Docs, we reorganized and reformatted all of our content. The documentation is now intuitive to navigate and the content is now easy and enjoyable to read....