Alex Danyluk from Parallels on integrating CloudFlare - “What your company is offering is awesome”

1 min read

Alex has 25 years experience in B2B hosting, web and video conferencing, mobile, voice, VoIP, call center, Internet, and data network products and services. Currently, Alex is the Sr. Director ISV & SaaS Alliances at Parallels.

CloudFlare recently integrated into the Parallels APS catalog and we couldn't be more excited. We are currently in the beta phase of our partnership, and we are looking forward to our official launch later this fall.

"Application Packaging Standard is a really quick way to connect CloudFlare to thousands of service providers around the world," said Alex. "We're really excited that CloudFlare is now integrated. What your company is offering for service providers is awesome."

Parallels was founded over 10 years ago and has more than 9,000 partners around the world. Today, they are present in 130 countries around the world.

"We help service providers use our software to deliver cloud services," said Alex. "We are making it easy for them to deliver a lot of solutions to the market."

At HostingCon 2012,CloudFlare co-founderMichelle Zatlyn sat down with 28 leading experts in the hosting industry. Their conversations were captured live and offer insight into the latest trends and news in hosting.