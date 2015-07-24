CloudFlare headed to HostingCon 2015. Thanks for the memories and let’s create some more!

2 min read

The CloudFlare team is heading to HostingCon 2015 in San Diego next week. We are excited to meet colleagues from the industry, reconnect with partners, and make new friends.

This year’s conference marks a milestone of sorts. It’s our fifth time at HostingCon and we’ve come full circle - our first HostingCon took place in San Diego. Here are some fun facts on what we’ve accomplished since our first HostingCon in 2011:

25 new data centers expanded our network to a total of 36 worldwide

2M+ customers served

800+ conference attendees transported in our signature limo service. If you haven’t already, sign up to arrive in style.

2,500+ Nerf guns delivered. Check out the new models this year in celebration of Railgun 5.0 launch

3,000+ CloudFlare t-shirts bringing smiles to our partners

Today, CloudFlare is trusted by over 5,000 partners who offer performance and security to millions of customers accelerating and protecting websites, APIs, and mobile apps. We work hard to deliver real savings for our partners. For example, over the past month we saved our partners more than 25 petabytes in aggregate bandwidth (roughly equivalent to 3.7 million hours of HDTV video); stopped 65 billion+ malicious attacks that would have impacted our partners' infrastructure. To find out detailed analytics for your own customers, log into the CloudFlare Partner Portal and check out this Partner Analytics blog.

The past 12 months have been particularly productive. We’ve added a number of partners, some geographically far flung, such as Hostnet (in Brazil) and Web Africa (in South Africa). We continued to innovate our technology to serve partners better. We’ve made it incredibly easy to offer CloudFlare across all your customers, launched ServerShield Plus (our security-focused offering for Plesk users), enabled Universal SSL for partners using full DNS, rolled out Virtual DNS to strengthen partners’ infrastructure, and released Railgun 5.0 (the latest version of our dynamic content accelerator).

There’s lots to celebrate. If you’re in San Diego for HostingCon, join us! Here’s what to expect:

Complimentary limo transfers from San Diego International Airport to the Marriott Marquis and Marina Hotel on Sunday, July 26. Reserve your spot.

from San Diego International Airport to the Marriott Marquis and Marina Hotel on Sunday, July 26. Reserve your spot. CloudFlare-sponsored breakfast each morning with music from local artists

Our signature Nerf Railguns (limited quantity). Be sure to visit booth #307 early.

(limited quantity). Be sure to visit booth #307 early. CloudFlare t-shirts

Sunday, July 26

Limo transfers from San Diego International Airport to the Marriott Marquis

Monday, July 27

3:30pm-4:30pm: Cybersecurity panel, featuring our own Nick Sullivan

Tuesday, July 28

9:00am-9:50am: ‘Clicks, Not Cash: Give Users a Free SEO boost’, presented by Maria Karaivanova

11:00am-6:00pm: Exhibit hall

4:00pm-6:00pm: Happy hour! Visit our booth while sipping your preferred beverage

Wednesday, July 29