Maxim Weinstein - Infected computers can compromise a website

Maxim has been leading StopBadware since 2007. He serves on several malware-related working groups, speaks regularly at conferences, and serves as a subject matter expert for journalists. In 2009, he was recognized by SC Magazine as one of the year's "information security luminaries."

"StopBadware is a non-profit anti-malware organization," said Maxim. "We focus on protecting people from malicious websites and we work with both industry partners and with consumers and small businesses whose sites have been hacked."

Maxim says there are three things people can do to be more prepared against computer and website attacks.

"There's a lot of things people can do to be more prepared. One is basic web maintenance, keeping your software up to date. Whether it's WordPress or plugins or various software you may be using to host your site or manage different parts of your site," said Maxim.

Keeping passwords secure is also a must. It's important to use different passwords for websites and all other login sites.

The third thing is to keep your computer clean. Maxim explains how a bad computer contributes to getting hacked.

"Most of the sites that get hacked are everyday consumer and small business sites," said Maxim.

Tune in to hear more on how you can protect your computer and websites

from getting hacked.

At HostingCon 2012, CloudFlare co-founder Michelle Zatlyn sat down with 28 leading experts in the hosting industry. Their conversations were captured live and offer insight into the latest trends and news in hosting.