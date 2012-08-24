David Gardner on new acquisitions and announcements

1 min read

Endurance International Group is a leading provider of hosting, domains and online solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. EIG serves more than two million customers through 40 distinct brands.

David Gardner, Sr. Project Manager at EIG, sat down with us to talk about EIG's recent acquisitions and newest announcements.

"Endurance acquired HostGator and that's something we're really excited about," said David. "They're a huge brand, they've got a lot of customers that love the service and we are really excited to have that under our business."

David touched on a few other exciting announcements including Bluehost's recent partnership with CloudFlare, their University Program that provides hosting services targeted for educators and students, and the acquisition of HostGator allowing them to offer dedicated servers and VPS to their Bluehost customers.

Tune in to hear other exciting developments with EIG.

At HostingCon 2012, CloudFlare co-founder Michelle Zatlyn sat down with 28 leading experts in the hosting industry. Their conversations were captured live and offer insight into the latest trends and news in hosting.