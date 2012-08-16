“We provide a time machine for websites” - David Moeller from CodeGuard

1 min read

CodeGuard is led by CEO and co-founder David Moeller, a seasoned manager and entrepreneur with two successful exits in the last five years. Launched publicly at TechCrunch Disrupt – NYC in May 2011, CodeGuard provides cloud backup for websites, in addition to monitory and undo/restore

capability.

We sat down with David at HostingCon (and started a friendly Nerf war with his staff) to find out what CodeGuard is up to these days.

"CodeGuard is a daily, automatic website backup tool," said David. "For anyone who has a website on a shared host or VPS dedicated, who has access, we do FTP, SFTP, MySQL and WordPress backup."

CodeGuard gives website owners the tools to easily fix hacks and revert changes, allowing website owners to turn back time on any damage done to their site.

"We provide a time machine for websites," said David.

CodeGuard has many different types of customers, including lawyers, doctors, florists and fitness experts.

"It's really a mix of anyone who has a website, but they don't have full-time web IT staff," said David.

In a sense, CodeGuard is like the superhero for these website owners who don't have the capabilities or staff to run their sites or fix problems that occur.

"We came out of the gates thinking people would really want us because they are so scared of being hacked and wanting to fix it and roll back, but what we've found is that people really enjoy us for just having a tool to manage this asset they have, which is their content," said David.

