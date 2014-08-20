Shridhar Luthria gives inside look at one of the world’s largest web service providers

1 min read

Shridhar is ResellerClub's business head and leads all business activities and initiatives. He has been steering the team since inception and has helped the company grow from a start-up to the world's most popular platform for domain names.

Shridhar most likely wins the longest distance traveled award at HostingCon 2012, traveling 20 hours from India to Boston. We sat down with him at the conference to hear the latest on ResellerClub.

"ResellerClub is one of the largest web service providers in the world

today," said Shridhar. "From a domain registration standpoint, we're one of the largest wholesale focused registrars. We are always in the top five fastest growing registrars."

Growing quickly, ResellerClub is beginning to focus on hosting products, including shared hosting, reseller hosting and launching VPS and dedicated servers.

Part of their growth is also international, expanding to different parts of the world.

"We've seen tremendous amounts of growth in India, it's a buzzword," said Shridhar.

From a percentage standpoint, the U.S. is still one of the strongest markets out there in terms of absolutes, but ResellerClub is seeing traction in China, Turkey, Brazil and Russia as well.

