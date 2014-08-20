Dax Moreno from PEER 1 on acquisitions, expansions and announcements

1 min read

Dax has more than 10 years of experience in the technology industry. Currently the General Manager of ServerBeach, which is part of PEER 1 Inc., Dan has spent time in sales, support, business development, and leadership roles at various technology companies.

PEER 1 Hosting is one of the world's leading server and cloud hosting providers. We caught up with Dax at HostingCon 2012 to get the latest on recent acquisitions and announcements from PEER 1.

"We just announced the acquisition of a new company into the PEER 1 family, it's called NetBenefit," said Dax.

NetBenefit is based in Nice, France and doubled PEER 1's UK presence. The international acquisition is instrumental in reaching a new market for PEER 1 and is their first foray into continental Europe.

The acquisition is just one of many new announcements PEER 1 will be

making this year.

"We're going to have some big announcements coming up in November at CloudExpo," said Dax. " We're going to be talking a little bit about ServerBeach and ZuniCore, our cloud offering, and some other PEER 1

changes."

Listen in to hear more about the NetBenefit acquisition and other

announcements from PEER 1.

At HostingCon 2012, CloudFlare co-founder Michelle Zatlyn sat down with 28 leading experts in the hosting industry. Their conversations were captured live and offer insight into the latest trends and news in hosting.