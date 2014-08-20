Dallas Kashuba from DreamHost "Having personality helps build the brand and have a differential"

1 min read

Dallas started DreamHost back in college with a few other people. They were inspired by all the possibilities of the web and wanted to bring that to as many people as possible. He's also a musician and all-around fun guy.

The fun guy has definitely transcended into the DreamHost culture. One of the largest hosting providers in the world, DreamHost is known for its fun atmosphere and laid-back employees.

"I think it's good to expose a little bit of your culture back out [to the public]. I don't think it hurts your product," said Dallas.

DreamHost, who issues a hilariously popular newsletter and doesn't shy away from the creative, shows a lot of personality in most of their work. They consider their customers "fans" and even hosted a "reach out and touch you" tour earlier this year.

"Having personality helps build the brand and have a differential," said Dallas.

It's not all fun and games for DreamHost though. As one of the most popular hosting providers out there, they are focusing on building a better product and expanding their network.

In the fall, DreamHost will be bringing on a new, east coast data center in Virginia to grow their network and better serve their customers. They are also developing a cloud computing service that is currently in alpha and scheduled to hit beta later this year.

