Arribem a Barcelona! Cloudflare’s 101st data center

Hola Barcelona! The land of Antoni Gaudí, Salvador Dalí, Ferrán Adriá and Lionel Messi is now also home to Cloudflare.

Located alongside the Mediterranean, Barcelona, is the capital of the autonomous community of Catalonia, the second-most populated municipality in Spain and the core of the fifth-most populous urban area in the Europe. Our data center in Barcelona is our 3rd in the Iberian Peninsula following our deployments in Madrid and Lisbon, our 28th in Europe, and 101st globally. This means not only better performance in Catalonia and Spain, but additional redundancy for European data centers. As of this moment, Cloudflare has a point of presence (PoP) in 7 out of Europe's 10 most populous urban areas, and with number 8 coming soon (all roads have been said to lead there…).



CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 image by Luc Mercelis

Cloudflare has connected to the Catalunya Neutral Internet Exchange (“CATNIX”). This raises the number of exchanges that Cloudflare is a participant in to over 150. As we expand our peering, more visitors get served locally. If you wish to connect with us at CATNIX (or any of our other locations) you can find our peering details on our PeeringDB profile.

Only a few weeks ago, we announced data center locations in 14 new cities across 5 continents. Today: Barcelona. We’re not done yet! Like Barcelona's La Sagrada Familia basilica, our network is constantly being worked on. As we approach the end of 2016, we have lots more exciting announcements up our sleeve. Keep your eyes on this page as our network continues to expand.