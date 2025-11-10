A closer look at Python Workflows, now in beta

5 min read

Developers can already use Cloudflare Workflows to build long-running, multi-step applications on Workers. Now, Python Workflows are here, meaning you can use your language of choice to orchestrate multi-step applications.

With Workflows , you can automate a sequence of idempotent steps in your application with built-in error handling and retry behavior. But Workflows were originally supported only in TypeScript. Since Python is the de facto language of choice for data pipelines, artificial intelligence/machine learning, and task automation – all of which heavily rely on orchestration – this created friction for many developers.

Over the years, we’ve been giving developers the tools to build these applications in Python, on Cloudflare. In 2020, we brought Python to Workers via Transcrypt before directly integrating Python into workerd in 2024. Earlier this year, we built support for CPython along with any packages built in Pyodide , like matplotlib and pandas, in Workers. Now, Python Workflows are supported as well, so developers can create robust applications using the language they know best.

Why Python for Workflows?

Imagine you’re training an LLM . You need to label the dataset, feed data, wait for the model to run, evaluate the loss, adjust the model, and repeat. Without automation, you’d need to start each step, monitor manually until completion, and then start the next one. Instead, you could use a workflow to orchestrate the training of the model, triggering each step pending the completion of its predecessor. For any manual adjustments needed, like evaluating the loss and adjusting the model accordingly, you can implement a step that notifies you and waits for the necessary input.

Consider data pipelines, which are a top Python use case for ingesting and processing data. By automating the data pipeline through a defined set of idempotent steps, developers can deploy a workflow that handles the entire data pipeline for them.

Take another example: building AI agents , such as an agent to manage your groceries. Each week, you input your list of recipes, and the agent (1) compiles the list of necessary ingredients, (2) checks what ingredients you have left over from previous weeks, and (3) orders the differential for pickup from your local grocery store. Using a Workflow, this could look like:

await step.wait_for_event() the user inputs the grocery list step.do() compile list of necessary ingredients step.do() check list of necessary ingredients against left over ingredients step.do() make an API call to place the order step.do() proceed with payment

Using workflows as a tool to build agents on Cloudflare can simplify agents’ architecture and improve their odds for reaching completion through individual step retries and state persistence. Support for Python Workflows means building agents with Python is easier than ever.

How Python Workflows work

Cloudflare Workflows uses the underlying infrastructure that we created for durable execution, while providing an idiomatic way for Python users to write their workflows. In addition, we aimed for complete feature parity between the Javascript and the Python SDK. This is possible because Cloudflare Workers support Python directly in the runtime itself.

Creating a Python Workflow

Cloudflare Workflows are fully built on top of Workers and Durable Objects . Each element plays a part in storing Workflow metadata, and instance level information. For more detail on how the Workflows platform works, check out this blog post .

At the very bottom of the Workflows control plane sits the user Worker, which is the WorkflowEntrypoint . When the Workflow instance is ready to run, the Workflow engine will call into the run method of the user worker via RPC, which in this case will be a Python Worker.

This is an example skeleton for a Workflow declaration, provided by the official documentation:

export class MyWorkflow extends WorkflowEntrypoint<Env, Params> { async run(event: WorkflowEvent<Params>, step: WorkflowStep) { // Steps here } }

The run method, as illustrated above, provides a WorkflowStep parameter that implements the durable execution APIs. This is what users rely on for at-most-once execution. These APIs are implemented in JavaScript and need to be accessed in the context of the Python Worker.

A WorkflowStep must cross the RPC barrier, meaning the engine (caller) exposes it as an RpcTarget . This setup allows the user's Workflow (callee) to substitute the parameter with a stub. This stub then enables the use of durable execution APIs for Workflows by RPCing back to the engine. To read more about RPC serialization and how functions can be passed from caller and callee, read the Remote-Procedure call documentation .

All of this is true for both Python and JavaScript Workflows, since we don’t really change how the user Worker is called from the Workflows side. However, in the Python case, there is another barrier – language bridging between Python and the JavaScript module. When an RPC request targets a Python Worker, there is a Javascript entrypoint module responsible for proxying the request to be handled by the Python script, and then returned to the caller. This process typically involves type translation before and after handling the request.

Overcoming the language barrier

Python workers rely on Pyodide , which is a port of CPython to WebAssembly. Pyodide provides a foreign function interface (FFI) to JavaScript which allows for calling into JavaScript methods from Python. This is the mechanism that allows other bindings and Python packages to work within the Workers platform. Therefore, we use this FFI layer not only to allow using the Workflow binding directly, but also to provide WorkflowStep methods in Python. In other words, by considering that WorkflowEntrypoint is a special class for the runtime, the run method is manually wrapped so that WorkflowStep is exposed as a JsProxy instead of being type translated like other JavaScript objects. Moreover, by wrapping the APIs from the perspective of the user Worker, we allow ourselves to make some adjustments to the overall development experience, instead of simply exposing a JavaScript SDK to a different language with different semantics.

Making the Python Workflows SDK Pythonic

A big part of porting Workflows to Python includes exposing an interface that Python users will be familiar with and have no problems using, similarly to what happens with our JavaScript APIs. Let's take a step back and look at a snippet for a Workflow (written in Typescript) definition.

import { WorkflowEntrypoint, WorkflowStep, WorkflowEvent} from 'cloudflare:workers'; export class MyWorkflow extends WorkflowEntrypoint { async run(event: WorkflowEvent<YourEventType>, step: WorkflowStep) { let state = step.do("my first step", async () => { // Access your properties via event.payload let userEmail = event.payload.userEmail let createdTimestamp = event.payload.createdTimestamp return {"userEmail": userEmail, "createdTimestamp": createdTimestamp} }) step.sleep("my first sleep", "30 minutes"); await step.waitForEvent<EventType>("receive example event", { type: "simple-event", timeout: "1 hour" }) const developerWeek = Date.parse("22 Sept 2025 13:00:00 UTC"); await step.sleepUntil("sleep until X times out", developerWeek) } }

The Python implementation of the workflows API requires modification of the do method. Unlike other languages, Python does not easily support anonymous callbacks. This behavior is typically achieved through the use of decorators , which in this case allow us to intercept the method and expose it idiomatically. In other words, all parameters maintain their original order, with the decorated method serving as the callback.

The methods waitForEvent , sleep , and sleepUntil can retain their original signatures, as long as their names are converted to snake case.

Here’s the corresponding Python version for the same workflow, achieving similar behavior:

from workers import WorkflowEntrypoint class MyWorkflow(WorkflowEntrypoint): async def run(self, event, step): @step.do("my first step") async def my_first_step(): user_email = event["payload"]["userEmail"] created_timestamp = event["payload"]["createdTimestamp"] return { "userEmail": user_email, "createdTimestamp": created_timestamp, } await my_first_step() step.sleep("my first sleep", "30 minutes") await step.wait_for_event( "receive example event", "simple-event", timeout="1 hour", ) developer_week = datetime(2024, 10, 24, 13, 0, 0, tzinfo=timezone.utc) await step.sleep_until("sleep until X times out", developer_week)

DAG Workflows

When designing Workflows, we’re often managing dependencies between steps even when some of these tasks can be handled concurrently. Even though we’re not thinking about it, many Workflows have a directed acyclic graph (DAG) execution flow. Concurrency is achievable in the first iteration of Python Workflows (i.e.: minimal port to Python Workers) because Pyodide captures Javascript thenables and proxies them into Python awaitables.

Consequently, asyncio.gather works as a counterpart to Promise.all . Although this is perfectly fine and ready to be used in the SDK, we also support a declarative approach.

One of the advantages of decorating the do method is that we can essentially provide further abstractions on the original API, and have them work on the entrypoint wrapper. Here’s an example of a Python API making use of the DAG capabilities introduced:

from workers import Response, WorkflowEntrypoint class PythonWorkflowDAG(WorkflowEntrypoint): async def run(self, event, step): @step.do('dependency 1') async def dep_1(): # does stuff print('executing dep1') @step.do('dependency 2') async def dep_2(): # does stuff print('executing dep2') @step.do('demo do', depends=[dep_1, dep_2], concurrent=True) async def final_step(res1=None, res2=None): # does stuff print('something') await final_step()

This kind of approach makes the Workflow declaration much cleaner, leaving state management to the Workflows engine data plane, as well as the Python workers Workflow wrapper. Note that even though multiple steps can run with the same name, the engine will slightly modify the name of each step to ensure uniqueness. In Python Workflows, a dependency is considered resolved once the initial step involving it has been successfully completed.

Try it out