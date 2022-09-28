The (hardware) key to making phishing defense seamless with Cloudflare Zero Trust and Yubico
09/29/2022
Announcing a new collaboration with Yubico, to remove any barriers for organizations of any size to deploying hardware security keys....
Seattle
Joined Cloudflare with the acquisition of S2 Systems and now Director of Product Management for Cloudflare for Teams
https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-harnett/
09/29/2022
Announcing a new collaboration with Yubico, to remove any barriers for organizations of any size to deploying hardware security keys....
06/23/2022
Announcing the Cloudflare One Partner Program, a program built around our Zero Trust, Network as a Service and Cloud Email Security offerings. The program helps channel partners deliver on the promise of Zero Trust while monetizing this important architecture in tangible ways...
05/05/2020
S2 Systems, recently acquired by Cloudflare, provides a start-up’s perspective of setting up Cloudflare for Teams and how it solved some problems that we struggled with for way too long....