CloudFlare Selected as a 2012 Technology Pioneer

CloudFlare is excited to announce our selection as a 2012 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. The Forum's Technology Pioneers represent the most innovative companies worldwide, poised to make a significant, positive impact on business and society.

Previous Technology Pioneers have included groundbreaking companies like Google, Twitter, PayPal, Admob, and Mozilla. This year, the 25 winners were selected from thousands of nominated companies in the fields of information technology, new media, energy/environment and life sciences/health. 18 of the 25 winners are located in the United States alone - we couldn't be happier to belong to such a prestigious group!

CloudFlare was selected for its mission to bring performance and security to every website on the Internet. Check out the video below to learn more on CloudFlare's selection as a 2012 Technology Pioneer.