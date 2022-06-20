Get Started Free|Contact Sales|

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:
Tarika Srinivasan

Tarika Srinivasan

Introducing browser isolation for email links to stop modern phishing threats

06/20/2022

Cloudflare One WeekProduct NewsZero TrustPhishingCloud Email SecurityRemote Browser IsolationEmail SecurityCloudflare Zero Trust

As part of our exciting journey to integrate Area 1 into our broader Zero Trust suite, Cloudflare Gateway customers can soon enable Remote Browser Isolation for email links. With Email Link Isolation, gain an unmatched level of protection from sophisticated multi-channel email-based attacks...