Rajeev Sharma

Increasing Cache Hit Rates with Query String Sort
07/07/2015
At CloudFlare, we care a lot about serving requests as fast as possible. Files can be served much faster when already in CloudFlare’s cache....
07/07/2015
At CloudFlare, we care a lot about serving requests as fast as possible. Files can be served much faster when already in CloudFlare’s cache....
02/27/2015
As we have been discussing this week, securing the connection between CloudFlare and the origin server is arguably just as important as securing the connection between end users and CloudFlare. ...