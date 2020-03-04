Comment Policy

Keep it civil aka don’t be a jerk

We’re going to get into the thick of a lot of heated discussions and that’s okay. These discussions often entail topics that we all personally care a lot about and will passionately defend. But in order for discussions to thrive here, we need to remember to criticize ideas, not people.

So, remember to avoid:

name-calling

ad hominem attacks

Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content.

knee-jerk contradiction

Comments that we find to be hateful, inflammatory, or harassing may be removed. Treat others the way you’d like to be treated.

Stay On-topic

Be sure your topic matches that of the post you are commenting on.

No Self-promotion

A discussion or comment that contains only a link to your blog, a product, or your article on another site will almost always be removed.

Don’t Be a Jerk

Personal attacks and harassment will not be tolerated. Sexist, racist, misogynist, homophobic, and broad, offensive generalizations about groups of people are simply not allowed. Comments or discussions written intentionally to provoke will also be removed.