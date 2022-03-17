A bridge to Zero Trust

5 min read

This post is also available in 简体中文, 繁體中文, 日本語, 한국어, Deutsch, Français and Español.

Cloudflare One enables customers to build their corporate networks on a faster, more secure Internet by connecting any source or destination and configuring routing, security, and performance policies from a single control plane. Today, we’re excited to announce another piece of the puzzle to help organizations on their journey from traditional network architecture to Zero Trust: the ability to route traffic from user devices with our lightweight roaming agent (WARP) installed to any network connected with our Magic IP-layer tunnels (Anycast GRE, IPsec, or CNI). From there, users can upgrade to Zero Trust over time, providing an easy path from traditional castle and moat to next-generation architecture.

The future of corporate networks

Customers we talk to describe three distinct phases of architecture for their corporate networks that mirror the shifts we’ve seen with storage and compute, just with a 10 to 20 year delay. Traditional networks (“Generation 1”) existed within the walls of a datacenter or headquarters, with business applications hosted on company-owned servers and access granted via private LAN or WAN through perimeter security appliances. As applications shifted to the cloud and users left the office, companies have adopted “Generation 2” technologies like SD-WAN and virtualized appliances to handle increasingly fragmented and Internet-dependent traffic. What they’re left with now is a frustrating patchwork of old and new technologies, gaps in visibility and security, and headaches for overworked IT and networking teams.

We think there’s a better future to look forward to:the architecture Gartner describes as SASE, where security and network functions shift from physical or virtual appliances to true cloud-native services delivered just milliseconds away from users and applications regardless of where they are in the world. This new paradigm will mean vastly more secure, more performant, and more reliable networks, creating better experiences for users and reducing total cost of ownership. IT will shift from being viewed as a cost center and bottleneck for business changes to a driver of innovation and efficiency.

Generation 1: Castle and Moat; Generation 2: Virtualized Functions; Generation 3: Zero Trust Network

But transformative change can’t happen overnight. For many organizations, especially those transitioning from legacy architecture, it’ll take months or years to fully embrace Generation 3. The good news: Cloudflare is here to help, providing a bridge from your current network architecture to Zero Trust, no matter where you are on your journey.

How do we get there?

Cloudflare One, our combined Zero Trust network-as-a-service platform, allows customers to connect to our global network from any traffic source or destination with a variety of “on-ramps” depending on your needs. To connect individual devices, users can install the WARP client, which acts as a forward proxy to tunnel traffic to the closest Cloudflare location regardless of where users are in the world. Cloudflare Tunnel allows you to establish a secure, outbound-only connection between your origin servers and Cloudflare by installing a lightweight daemon.

Last year, we announced the ability to route private traffic from WARP-enrolled devices to applications connected with Cloudflare Tunnel, enabling private network access for any TCP or UDP applications. This is the best practice architecture we recommend for Zero Trust network access, but we’ve also heard from customers with legacy architecture that you want options to enable a more gradual transition.

For network-level (OSI Layer 3) connectivity, we offer standards-based GRE or IPsec options, with a Cloudflare twist: these tunnels are Anycast, meaning one tunnel from your network connects automatically to Cloudflare’s entire network in 250+ cities, providing redundancy and simplifying network management. Customers also have the option to leverage Cloudflare Network Interconnect, which enables direct connectivity to the Cloudflare network through a physical or virtual connection in over 1,600 locations worldwide. These Layer 1 through 3 on-ramps allow you to connect your public and private networks to Cloudflare with familiar technologies that automatically make all of your IP traffic faster and more resilient.

Now, traffic from WARP-enrolled devices can route automatically to any network connected with an IP-layer on-ramp. This additional “plumbing” for Cloudflare One increases the flexibility that users have to connect existing network infrastructure, allowing organizations to transition from traditional VPN architecture to Zero Trust with application-level connectivity over time.

How does it work?

Users can install the WARP client on any device to proxy traffic to the closest Cloudflare location. From there, if the device is enrolled in a Cloudflare account with Zero Trust and private routing enabled, its traffic will get delivered to the account’s dedicated, isolated network “namespace,” a logical copy of the Linux networking stack specific to a single customer. This namespace, which exists on every server in every Cloudflare data center, holds all the routing and tunnel configuration for a customer’s connected network.

Once traffic lands in a customer namespace, it’s routed to the destination network over the configured GRE, IPsec, or CNI tunnels. Customers can configure route prioritization to load balance traffic over multiple tunnels and automatically fail over to the healthiest possible traffic path from each Cloudflare location.

On the return path, traffic from customer networks to Cloudflare is also routed via Anycast to the closest Cloudflare location—but this location is different from that of the WARP session, so this return traffic is forwarded to the server where the WARP session is active. In order to do this, we leverage a new internal service called Hermes that allows data to be shared across all servers in our network. Just as our Quicksilver service propagates key-value data from our core infrastructure throughout our network, Hermes allows servers to write data that can be read by other servers. When a WARP session is established, its location is written to Hermes. And when return traffic is received, the WARP session's location is read from Hermes, and the traffic is tunneled appropriately.

What’s next?

This on-ramp method is available today for all Cloudflare One customers. Contact your account team to get set up! We’re excited to add more functionality to make it even easier for customers to transition to Zero Trust, including layering additional security policies on top of connected network traffic and providing service discovery to help organizations prioritize applications to migrate to Zero Trust connectivity.