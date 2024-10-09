ย้อนดู Heartbleed
2021-03-27
ในปี 2014 มีการพบจุดบกพร่องใน OpenSSL ซึ่งเป็นไลบรารีการเข้ารหัสยอดนิยมที่ทำให้เซิร์ฟเวอร์ส่วนมากบนอินเทอร์เน็ตปลอดภัย จุดบกพร่องนี้ทำให้ผู้โจมตีสามารถใช้คุณลักษณะที่ไม่สะดุดตาชื่อ TLS heartbeats...
San Francisco
Nick Sullivan was Head of Research (& Cryptography) at Cloudflare until 2023. He is passionate about improving security and privacy through cutting-edge research and the development of open standards.
2021-03-27
ในปี 2014 มีการพบจุดบกพร่องใน OpenSSL ซึ่งเป็นไลบรารีการเข้ารหัสยอดนิยมที่ทำให้เซิร์ฟเวอร์ส่วนมากบนอินเทอร์เน็ตปลอดภัย จุดบกพร่องนี้ทำให้ผู้โจมตีสามารถใช้คุณลักษณะที่ไม่สะดุดตาชื่อ TLS heartbeats...