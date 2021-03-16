Cloudflare’s WAF is recognized as customers’ choice for 2021

3 min read

The team at Cloudflare building our Web Application Firewall (WAF) has continued to innovate over the past year. Today, we received public recognition of our work.

The ease of use, scale, and innovative controls provided by the Cloudflare WAF has translated into positive customer reviews, earning us the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction for WAF for 2021. You can download a complimentary copy of the report here.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinctions recognize vendors and products that are highly rated by their customers. The data collected represents a top-level synthesis of vendor software products most valued by IT Enterprise professionals.

The positive feedback we have received is consistent and leads back to Cloudflare’s product principles. Customers find that Cloudflare’s WAF is:

“An excellent hosted WAF, and a company that acts more like a partner than a vendor” — Principal Site Reliability Architect in the Services Industry [Full Review];

— VP in the Finance Industry [Full Review];

— VP Technology in the Retail Industry [Full Review];

— Sr Director-Technical Product Mgmt in the Manufacturing Industry [Full Review];

2020 was a prolific year for Cloudflare’s security products releases. To name a few:

IP lists provide greater configuration flexibility via reusable first class data structures for managing network lists;

Payload Encryption allows customers to log the full payload of requests blocked by the WAF for forensics purposes while keeping user privacy in mind;

Customers can stream security events in near real time directly in their SIEMs;

The Data Localization Suite lets businesses set rules and controls at the edge about where their data is stored and protected;

Firewall Rules can be written with full regex capabilities against both HTTP headers and HTTP bodies;

API Shield lets you easily deploy mutual TLS authentication on API endpoints;

Securing gRPC traffic is now possible with gRPC proxy support;

We are pleased to be recognized as Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAF 2021. On behalf of the entire team, we would like to thank all of our customers for the continued support.

For more information on the Cloudflare WAF reach out to us here, for hands-on evaluation of Cloudflare, sign up here.