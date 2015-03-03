No upgrade needed: CloudFlare sites already protected from FREAK

1 min read

The newly announced FREAK vulnerability is not a concern for CloudFlare's SSL customers. We do not support 'export grade' cryptography (which, by its nature, is weak) and we upgraded to the non-vulnerable version of OpenSSL the day it was released in early January.



CC BY 2.0 image by Stuart Heath

Our OpenSSL configuration is freely available on our Github account here as are our patches to OpenSSL 1.0.2.

We strive to stay on top of vulnerabilities as they are announced; in this case no action was necessary as we were already protected by decisions to eliminate cipher suites and upgrade software.

We are also pro-active about disabling protocols and ciphers that are outdated (such as SSLv3, RC4) and keep up to date with the latest and most secure ciphers (such as ChaCha-Poly, forward secrecy and elliptic curves).