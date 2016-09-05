After 4 days, Gabon is getting back on the Internet (updated)

2 min read

On September 1, we reported that we had seen a complete shutdown of Internet access to CloudFlare sites from Gabon.

This morning, Internet connectivity in Gabon appears to have been at least partially restored starting at around 0500 UTC. Some news reports indicate that Internet access has been restored in the capital but that access to social media sites is still restricted.

We will continue to monitor the situation to see if traffic from Gabon return to its normal levels and update this blog post.

September 6, 2016: 0800 UTC: although Internet service appears to have been restored in Gabon, there appears to have been an Internet "curfew" overnight with the Internet disabled last night and reenabled this morning.

September 7, 2016: 1020 UTC: The same "curfew" behavior has been seen for a second night.