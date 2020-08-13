Why I joined Cloudflare

3 min read

Customer Service. Business. Growth. While these three make up a large portion of what keeps most enterprise companies operating, they are just the beginning at Cloudflare.

I am excited to share that I have joined Cloudflare as its Chief Customer Officer. Cloudflare has seen explosive growth: we launched only a decade ago and have already amassed nearly 3 million customers and grown from a few 100 enterprise customers to 1000s. Currently, we are at a growth inflection point where more companies are choosing to partner with us and are leveraging our service. We are fortunate to serve these customers with a consistent, high quality experience, no matter where their end-users are located around the world.

But the flare doesn’t stop at performative success

I took this opportunity because Cloudflare serves the world and does what is right over what is easy. Our customers deliver meals to your doors, provide investment and financial advice, produce GPS devices for navigational assistance, and so much more. Our customers span every vertical and industry, as well as every size. By partnering with them, we have a hand in delighting customers everywhere and helping make the Internet better. I am excited to work with them to ensure that their Internet properties are safe, reliable, and fast!

Cloudflare doesn’t arbitrarily boast about wanting to help build a better Internet: it’s a mindset, a lifestyle for each colleague I have met at the company. The key driver here is to ameliorate standards across Internet security, reliability, and speed delivering services like Universal SSL, HTTP/2, TLS 1.3, HTTP/3, …

A bit about me

I have spent most of my career working with enterprise customers, large and small. For the past several years, I have worked primarily in networking and security companies like Palo Alto Networks, RedLock Security and CipherCloud, overseeing customer success and all post-sales activities. Prior to that, my experience includes working at companies like Ernst & Young and Tata Consultancy Services as a management consultant for many years. I enjoy working with customers and focusing on delivering value through the use of technology and services.

So back to the Customer Success Team at Cloudflare. Our team has been serving the business needs of our customers, large and small, with a genuine sense of dedication and commitment. Our team is made up of Customer Success Managers, Solution Engineers, Solution Architects, Senior Support Engineers, and Escalation Engineers. We run a 24x7 global team that is watchful and available to service the needs of our customers in a proactive manner, vigilant about any attacks on any of our customers’ Internet properties. We are growing the team and constantly hiring more team members globally.

While we have earned the trust and confidence of our customers, we are constantly striving to do more: to provide more value-added services and to help our customers grow even faster. We will continue to enhance our delivery capabilities around the world and earn the privilege to be a trusted advisor for all our customers.

My team and I are committed to enhancing the experience of our customers with more offerings in the marketplace, tailored adoption workshops, best practices sessions, digital assets, proactive monitoring services, and much more. Stay tuned for more announcements about improvements to our service models that will lead to a better customer experience. In the meantime, I welcome any feedback that can help us serve you better. We are in this together. I am proud to be part of this growing, interconnected universe of millions of people around the world, focused on helping build a better Internet!