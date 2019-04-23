We want to host your technical meetup at Cloudflare London

2 min read

Cloudflare recently moved to County Hall, the building just behind the London Eye. We have a very large event space which we would love to open up to the developer community. If you organize technical meetups, we'd love to host you. If you attend technical meetups, please share this post with the meetup organizers.

We're on the upper floor of County Hall

About the space

Our Auditorium is large enough to hold up to 250 attendees, but can also host a small group as well. It may be used for talks, workshops, panels, networking sessions, and more.

There is a large entry way for people coming into our 6th floor lobby where check-in may be managed. Once inside the event space, you will see a large, open kitchen area which can be used to set up event food and beverages. Beyond that is Cloudflare's All-Hands Auditorium space, which may be used for your events.

We have several gender-neutral toilets for your guests' use as well.

Lobby

You may welcome your guests here. The event space is just to the left of this spot.

Set-up

We can rearrange seating, based on the format of your meetup or event. The most common set-ups are Theatre Seating (chairs only, facing the video wall) and Workshop Seating (tables & chairs, facing the video wall).

An example of Workshop Seating with our video screens on.

Food & beverage

Cloudflare will gladly provide light snacks and beverages including beer, wine or cider, and sodas or juices we have in our kitchen area. You are welcome to order additional food if you can be present to receive it and set it up. (We recommend appetizers/food that can be kept at room temperature, since we do not allow open-flame sternos.)

If your meetup is eligible, we may even be able to sponsor your additional food orders. Check out our pizza reimbursement rules for more details.

Our kitchen area is attached to the event space

How to book the space

If this all sounds good to you and you're interested in hosting your technical meetup at Cloudflare London, please fill out this form with all the details of your event. If you'd like a tour of the Auditorium before booking it, we will gladly show you around and go through date options with you.

Host at Cloudflare London »

You may also email us directly with any questions you have.

We hope to meet and host you soon!

Want to host an event at Cloudflare's San Francisco office?

We also warmly welcome meetups in our San Francisco All-Hands space. Please read and submit this form if your meetup is Bay Area-based.