Upcoming Cloudflare events: Berlin May 5-7, Austin & Portland May 11

Attending JS Conf EU, CSS Conf, or OSCON in the next couple of weeks? Live in Berlin or Austin or Portland? Come over and join Cloudflare devs in the area at our upcoming events.



JS Conf EU 2016. Photo by Holger Blank.

In Berlin? Attending JS Conf EU or CSS Conf EU?

If you’re at JS Conf EU (May 6-7) or CSS Conf EU (May 5):

Be sure to make it to John Fawcett’s session, “Invisible Code: Building JavaScript Libraries For Non-Technical People.”

Made a Cloudflare App? Drop by the Cloudflare Hacker Lounge to show me and I have a special gift for you.

Started working on a Cloudflare App and have questions? Drop by the Cloudflare Hacker Lounge and get them answered.

Just happen to be in Berlin? Tweet @qiqing and @IcyApril to come hang out with us in person.



Cloudflare Apps Preview. Visualize your app here.

In Austin? Attending OSCON?

Join the core developers of Cloudflare Apps for the inaugural Cloudflare meetup in Austin. It will feature an introduction by Zack Bloom (tech lead) to the new Cloudflare Apps including details of how apps get created, moderated, installed, and served to millions of users all over the world.

Bring your laptops!

What: Zack Bloom: “How to make a Cloudflare App: Developer Preview”

Where: Capital Factory, 701 Brazos St Ste 1601, Austin, TX

When: Thursday, May 11, 2017; 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

RSVP on meetup.com >>

Core devs will be on-hand to help answer questions and serve as teaching assistants. T-shirts and dinner for every attendee. Special goodies for everyone who makes and tests an app.

Portland: PDXnode Presentation Night

Eric Teffen Ellis (core dev) will be live-coding a Cloudflare App, followed by Q&A. Bring your laptops! New coders and new friends welcome. Say hi, make noise, and ask questions.

What: Eric Teffen Ellis: “Building apps for the web with Cloudflare.”

Where: Vacasa, 926 NW 13th Ave #200, Portland, OR

When: Thursday, May 11, 2017; 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

RSVP for PDX Node on meetup.com >>

T-shirts and pizza for everyone.

Where next?

Want to host a Cloudflare event? Want to request a speaker to teach Cloudflare Apps to your group? Drop a line to [email protected].