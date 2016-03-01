Get Started Free|Contact Sales

Staying afloat: the DROWN Attack and CloudFlare

03/01/2016

CloudFlare customers are automatically protected against the recently disclosed DROWN Attack. We do not have SSLv2 enabled on our servers.

We publish our SSL configuration here so that others can use it. We currently accept TLS 1.0, 1.1 and 1.2.

We are proactively testing our customers' origin web servers to detect vulnerable servers and will be reaching out to any that have a server that is vulnerable to DROWN.

In the interim, ensure that SSLv2 is fully disabled and/or that private keys are not shared with servers that still need to have SSLv2.

AttacksSSLVulnerabilitiesSecurity

