Taipei: CloudFlare’s 77th Data Center is Now Live

台北：CloudFlare的第七十七個數據中心已經上線喔！

We are excited to announce the launch of our Taipei data center, which is our 28th data center in Asia, and our 77th data center globally. Millions of websites which were previously served from Hong Kong are now served locally from Taipei.

我們高興地宣布CloudFlare的的台北機房建置完成。這是我們在亞洲的第二十八個，在全球的第七十七個數據中心。從現在起台灣的網民可以直接從CloudFlare在台北的節點訪問數以百萬計的網站，不再繞道到香港。

Taipei today

今天的台北







Taipei, home to many renowned tech companies, is famous not only for its vibrant night markets, but also for its warm and welcoming people. From soup dumplings to computer peripherals to Kangsi Coming, its contribution to the world is enormous.

科技重鎮台北，不單擁用充滿活力的夜市，台北人的熱情而友善的人情味也是舉世聞名的。從小籠包、電腦周邊零件到康熙來了，台北對世界的貢獻碩大無朋。

Improved availability and performance

更進一步的可用性和性能







Taipei has one of the fastest Internet speeds. Yet, being located far away from other Internet interconnect centers makes for some unique challenges. When traffic is delivered to local eyeballs from Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore or worse-still Los Angeles, it is often subject to long latency and the constraints of limited capacity before arriving in Taipei. Additionally, traffic flowing on undersea cables around Taipei have been subject to cable cuts over the years, mainly because of the active fault lines around the island.

台北有世界上首屈一指的網路速度。可是，因為台北和其他互聯網交換中心的距離，來自香港，東京，甚至洛杉磯的流量往往要通過高延時和有限的頻寬才能傳送到台北。另外，台北位於板塊交界處，地震發生頻繁，海底電䌫中斷時有發生。

With the launch of our Taipei data center, visitors to millions of CloudFlare websites will experience a 4x improvement in performance and a significant increase in availability.

在台北的機房啟用後，網友訪問經由CloudFlare 服務的網站時，將會體驗到比以往快四倍，並且感受到前所未有的可用性。

Latency in milliseconds from end user (Taipei) to CloudFlare. Source: Cedexis

終端用戶從台北到CloudFlare的延時（以毫秒計）。來源：Cedexis

Availability (%) for web requests from end user (Taipei) to CloudFlare. Source: Cedexis

終端用戶從台北到CloudFlare的頁請求可用性（百分比）。來源：Cedexis

Asia Network Expansion

亞洲網絡擴展工程



As we write this, our engineers are working to turn up our newest data centers in at least two Asian countries. Could you guess which ones?

在我們撰寫此文的時候，我們的工程師正在忙於在最少兩個亞洲國家增設數據中心。你能猜出是哪個嗎？

－ The CloudFlare Team

－ CloudFlare團隊

Photo sources: Dave Wilson (Flickr); Cedexis; GCMap; Kevin Chang (Flickr); images used under creative commons license.

圖片來源：Dave Wilson (Flickr); Cedexis; GCMap; Kevin Chang (Flickr); 創用CC授權使用