Shellshock protection enabled for all customers

On Thursday, we rolled out protection against the Shellshock bash vulnerability for all paying customers through the CloudFlare WAF. This protection was enabled automatically and immediately starting blocking malicious requests.

We had a number of requests for protection from Shellshock for all our customers, including those on the Free plan.

After observing the actual Shellshock traffic across our network and after seeing the true severity of the vulnerability become clear, we've built and tested a special Basic ShellShock Protection for all customers.

That protection is now operating and enabled for every CloudFlare customer (Free, Pro, Business and Enterprise). Paying customers have the additional protection of more complex Shellshock rules in the CloudFlare WAF.

Every CloudFlare customer is now being protected from the most common attack vectors based on the Shellshock problem and paying customers continue to have the more advanced protection that was rolled out yesterday.