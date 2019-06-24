Deeper Connection with the Local Tech Community in India

2 min read

On June 6th 2019, Cloudflare hosted the first ever customer event in a beautiful and green district of Bangalore, India. More than 60 people, including executives, developers, engineers, and even university students, have attended the half day forum.

The forum kicked off with a series of presentations on the current DDoS landscape, the cyber security trends, the Serverless computing and Cloudflare’s Workers. Trey Quinn, Cloudflare Global Head of Solution Engineering, gave a brief introduction on the evolution of edge computing.

We also invited business and thought leaders across various industries to share their insights and best practices on cyber security and performance strategy. Some of the keynote and penal sessions included live demos from our customers.

At this event, the guests had gained first-hand knowledge on the latest technology. They also learned some insider tactics that will help them to protect their business, to accelerate the performance and to identify the quick-wins in a complex internet environment.

To conclude the event, we arrange some dinner for the guests to network and to enjoy a cool summer night.

Through this event, Cloudflare has strengthened the connection with the local tech community. The success of the event cannot be separated from the constant improvement from Cloudflare and the continuous support from our customers in India.

As the old saying goes, भारत महान है (India is great). India is such an important market in the region. Cloudflare will enhance the investment and engagement in providing better services and user experience for India customers.