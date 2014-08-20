Get Started Free|Contact Sales

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:

CloudFlare Has Been Nominated for a Crunchie!

01/05/2012

1 min read

CloudFlare Has Been Nominated for a Crunchie!

CloudFlare is a Crunchie finalist in the category for Best Cloud Service in 2011. We need your help and your vote to win the category! The Crunchies are supported by VentureBeat, TechCrunch and GigaOm. Over 300,000 nominations came in from 20 different countries, but the contest isn't over yet. We need your help in becoming the Best Cloud Service in 2011!

Everyone is invited to vote once per category per day until Sunday, January 29, 2012 at 11:59pm PST. Click below to cast your vote for CloudFlare.

CloudFlare Has Been Nominated for a Crunchie!

Finalists will be announced January 31, 2012 in San Francisco. Don't forget to vote for CloudFlare!

We protect entire corporate networks, help customers build Internet-scale applications efficiently, accelerate any website or Internet application, ward off DDoS attacks, keep hackers at bay, and can help you on your journey to Zero Trust.

Visit 1.1.1.1 from any device to get started with our free app that makes your Internet faster and safer.

To learn more about our mission to help build a better Internet, start here. If you're looking for a new career direction, check out our open positions.
TechCrunchAwards

Follow on X

Cloudflare|@cloudflare

Related posts