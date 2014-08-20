CloudFlare and HostingCon

2 min read

CloudFlare is going to be at HostingCon 2011 in San Diego from August 8 to August 10. The CloudFlare team is excited to meet our current partners and potential new partners at the show.

CloudFlare has been working with a terrific group of hosting providers to build the CloudFlare Certified Hosting Provider program. There are many benefits to being a CloudFlare Certified hosting partner. Here is what some of our partners have been saying:

"Since we've signed up to CloudFlare, there's been a decrease of bandwidth usage in our overall network, and server load has been significantly reduced as well. The service has provided additional security to our entire network."

"This is a game changer that brings CDN services to our customers through the click of a button. Faster site loads, a geographically diverse CDN, added security and simplicity. What's not to like?"

"Since signing up for CloudFlare, we've seen an increase in our sales."

Our team will be at HostingCon to meet our current partners and potential new partners. We have several fun events planned including complimentary limousine service between San Diego Airport and the Hilton Bayfront, a hosted breakfast each morning at the conference and our exhibit booth.

In addition, our co-founder and CEO, Matthew Prince, will be giving a talk on Monday, August 8 at 3pm in Room 31BC titled:

"Outsourcing for Hosters - How Third Party Services Can Save you Money and Improve Performance"

Be sure to attend the session to learn how to get more ROI out of your

existing infrastructure.

CloudFlare is exhibit booth #235. If you are already one of our certified hosting provider partners, be sure to stop by and introduce yourself. We will have CloudFlare tshirts and other goodies. If you are not a partner yet, stop by to learn more about how CloudFlare can save you server and bandwidth resources, provide DDOS protection and IPv6 compatibility.

See you in San Diego!

Resources:

Sign up for the limousine service here