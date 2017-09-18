Cloudflare and Google Offer App Developers $100,000 in Cloud Platform Credits

2 min read

When Cloudflare started, our company needed two things: an initial group of users, and the finances to fund our development. We know most developers face the same issues. The Cloudflare Apps Platform solves the first problem by allowing third parties to develop applications that can be delivered across Cloudflare's edge network to any of the six million sites powered by Cloudflare. The Cloudflare Developer Fund alleviates the second by giving developers the financial support they need to fund their company. Today, we are excited to announce another initiative that will make it possible for developers to make their app dreams a reality.

Cloudflare and Google Cloud are working together to offer developers the resources needed to quickly launch and scale Cloudflare Apps. This partnership will give any Cloudflare Apps developer the chance to access a wide range of benefits including $3k - $100k of Google Cloud Platform (GCP) for one year at no cost. Some startups will also be eligible for 24/7 technical support, and access to GCP’s technical solutions team. This supports a core belief of the Cloudflare Apps initiative: we want developers to focus on building great Apps, not worry about paying for infrastructure. Hundreds of startups have already built successful applications on Cloudflare Apps and those applications have grown to serve hundreds of thousands of users. This program with Google Cloud significantly decreases the friction to getting up and running on Cloudflare Apps, allowing the next generation of developers and startups to make their living by building Apps.

How does it work?

$100k for Exceptional Apps: After an approval process your App could be awarded $20k in Cloud Credits, extendable to $100k based on usage in the first year.

Up to $3,000 for early stage startups: If you are an early-stage startup you are entitled to a $3,000 Google Cloud credit. Even if you aren't quite a startup yet, you are entitled to $500 if you are a first-time Google Cloud Platform user, and $200 if you are an existing user.

[Collect your credits now!](Offer discontinued)