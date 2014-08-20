Calling All WordPress Users - CloudFlare's Giving Away Two Tickets to WordCamp Las Vegas!

1 min read

Do you have a WordPress blog and love to have a good time? Then enter for a chance to win a ticket to one of the best WordPress events of the year - WordCamp Las Vegas! We're giving away tickets to two lucky WordPress users.

The conference is at the University of Nevada Las Vegas on Saturday, December 17. The ticket includes entrance to the all-day event and speaking sessions. More information can be found here.

It is easy to enter. Anyone with a WordPress blog can apply:

I Want to Go to WordCamp Las Vegas!

The deadline is 5PM PST on Wednesday, December 7. Winners will be announced Thursday, December 8. Good luck!