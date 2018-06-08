Boston, London, & NY developers: We can't wait to meet you

3 min read



Are you based in Boston, London, or New York? There's a lot going on this month from the London Internet Summit to Developer Week New York and additional meetups in Boston and New York. Drop by our events and connect with the Cloudflare community.

Event #1 (Boston): UX, Integrations, & Developer Experience: A Panel feat. Drift & Cloudflare



Tuesday, June 12: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location: Drift - 222 Berkley St, 6th Floor Boston, MA 02116

Join us at Drift HQ for a panel discussion on user experience, developer experience, and integration, featuring Elias Torres from Drift and Connor Peshek and Ollie Hsieh from Cloudflare.

The panelists will speak about their experiences developing user-facing applications, best practices they learned in the process, the integration of the Drift app and the Cloudflare Apps platform, and future platform features.

Event #2 (London): Cloudflare Internet Summit



Thursday, June 14: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Location: The Tobacco Dock - Wapping Ln, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2SF

The Internet Summit is focused on how the Internet will evolve over the next five years. The day-long event will feature a series of fireside chats, intimate panel discussions, and lively conversations from some of the brightest thought leaders, executives, entrepreneurs, researchers, and operators.

We don’t spend much time talking about Cloudflare at the Internet Summit but instead facilitate discussions with the people who inspire or challenge us.

Event #3 (Brooklyn): Delighting Users and Developers

Lessons Learned Improving UX and DX



Tuesday, June 19: 5:45 pm - 7:45 pm

Location: Ramona - 113 Franklin Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222

Developer Experience & User Experience: Tried & True Methods for Improving Both

Join us for a panel discussion on user experience, developer experience, and methods of improving both, featuring Jade Wang, Jess Rosenberg, Connor Peshek and Ollie Hsieh from Cloudflare, and moderated by Andrew Fitch from Cloudflare.

Our panelists will speak about their experiences developing user-facing applications, developer-facing tools, best practices they learned in the process, and future platform features.

Event #4 (Brooklyn): Developer Week Conference Talk

Better, Faster, Stronger: Web Acceleration, Mobile Network Optimization, and Adding Features on the Edge

Wednesday, June 20: 10:00 am - 10:50 am

Location: Brooklyn Expo Center - 72 Noble St, Brooklyn, NY 11222

If you happen to be attending Developer Week New York, check out Jade Wang’s conference talk as well.

About 10% of all Internet requests flow through Cloudflare’s network. In addition to providing performance and security for over 7 million websites, Cloudflare exposes our entire infrastructure via a standard programmatic interface.

In this talk, Jade will cover:

Improving mobile app performance, especially over spotty network connections (mobile SDK)

Access control at the edge (Cloudflare Access)

How to write JavaScript that runs on Cloudflare’s edge (Cloudflare Workers)

Write plugins that other people can install onto their websites (Cloudflare Apps)

If you could leverage 151+ data centers worldwide, what would you build?

