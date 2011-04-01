April's Fools Day

1 min read

It is a beautiful morning in San Francisco and the office was full of April Fool's jokes. The creativity was spearheaded by Matthieu, who recruited Matthew and Jason to help him execute several ideas.

The pranks included wrapping Lee's desk in parcel paper, packaging Ian's desk in bubble wrap, controlling Sri's computer remotely with a foot and making my desk look like it just stepped into a flurry of sticky notes. It was a fun way to start everyone's day. Thanks Matthieu!

And then, after all the fun died down, it was Matthieu's turn to be pranked. Jason did a switch-and-bait on his keyboard that made it difficult to type in French. Jason removed the windows key that Matthieu uses to make accents when writing in French. Quel plaisir!

The stakes have been raised for next year. The planning is already underway.