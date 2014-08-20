Get Started Free|Contact Sales

05/01/2012

1 min read

App: GoSquared, Real-time Web Analytics So You Can Act Now. Not Tomorrow.

We are excited to welcome GoSquared as the next CloudFlare app. The GoSquared team is based in London, but we were pleased to meet them on a recent visit to California. Both of us are excited to help make their real-time web analytics service incredibly easy to turn on for CloudFlare-powered sites. GoSquared analytics allows you to react and respond to activity on your website in real-time, as it happens.

GoSquared provides all your essential metrics in one beautiful dashboard that is scalable to any device and looks great on a large screen, keeping the whole team driven by data. GoSquared also has a powerful API available for anyone to integrate real-time data into their site.

GoSquared features

With GoSquared you can respond, engage, and act now. Not tomorrow.

  • GoSquared's real-time dashboard allows you to view what's happening on your website in a single glance.
  • See what's popular on your site right now.
  • See where your visitors are coming from and whether they're engaging with your content.
  • Monitor the impact and effectiveness of campaigns in real-time.
  • Receive detailed alerts when traffic levels on your site are out of the ordinary.
  • React to visitor activity on your site before the opportunity has passed.
  • iPad app so you're always in the loop

Easy instant on

Via CloudFlare Apps, you can turn on GoSquared instantly, with the right size plan for your site. No code to deploy. Interested in learning more? Visit the GoSquared App page today!

Cloudflare AppsAnalytics

