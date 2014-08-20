Get Started Free|Contact Sales

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:

App a Day #8 - Clicky Real-Time Analytics for Your Website

06/10/2011

1 min read

EDIT: Clicky was a previous app partner, but is not currently participating in the Cloudflare Apps program. The link to the app has been removed from the end of the post.

App a Day #8 - Clicky Real-Time Analytics for Your Website

Real-Time Traffic Intelligence

"A website without analytics is like a general engaging the opposition sans intelligence. Both result in losing battles."

Those are the words of Clicky, today's CloudFlare App and a provider of real-time analytics for your website. We believe. Real time data is powerful, and a common request of CloudFlare customers. Rather than reinventing the wheel ourselves, we're pleased to integrate Clicky's real time view into your visitors in this seamless manner.

With Clicky enabled, you will understand where your visitors are coming from and how they interact with your site. Accurate logs of every visitor and click on your website, combined with advanced segmentation and analysis tools, help you control the destiny of your website.

A Sweet Deal

The Clicky plan for CloudFlare customers is extra sweet: $10/month for up to 50,000 pageviews/day. You may add Clicky on multiple sites on CloudFlare as long as the total daily pageviews stays below that number. When you toggle Clicky on in your CloudFlare dashboard, we'll give you a hint if we think your site is too large. Don't worry...in the very near future, CloudFlare will offer higher-volume plans for Clicky customers.

Subscribe to Clicky [link removed] and start getting smarter about your website in real-time.

We protect entire corporate networks, help customers build Internet-scale applications efficiently, accelerate any website or Internet application, ward off DDoS attacks, keep hackers at bay, and can help you on your journey to Zero Trust.

Visit 1.1.1.1 from any device to get started with our free app that makes your Internet faster and safer.

To learn more about our mission to help build a better Internet, start here. If you're looking for a new career direction, check out our open positions.
Cloudflare AppsAnalytics

Follow on X

Matthew Prince|@eastdakota
Cloudflare|@cloudflare

Related posts

March 08, 2024 2:05 PM

Log Explorer: monitor security events without third-party storage

With the combined power of Security Analytics + Log Explorer, security teams can analyze, investigate, and monitor for security attacks natively within Cloudflare, reducing time to resolution and overall cost of ownership for customers by eliminating the need to forward logs to third-party SIEMs...

Security Week, Analytics, Logs, Security, R2 Storage, SIEM, Product News 