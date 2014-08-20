App a Day #8 - Clicky Real-Time Analytics for Your Website

1 min read

EDIT: Clicky was a previous app partner, but is not currently participating in the Cloudflare Apps program. The link to the app has been removed from the end of the post.

Real-Time Traffic Intelligence

"A website without analytics is like a general engaging the opposition sans intelligence. Both result in losing battles."

Those are the words of Clicky, today's CloudFlare App and a provider of real-time analytics for your website. We believe. Real time data is powerful, and a common request of CloudFlare customers. Rather than reinventing the wheel ourselves, we're pleased to integrate Clicky's real time view into your visitors in this seamless manner.

With Clicky enabled, you will understand where your visitors are coming from and how they interact with your site. Accurate logs of every visitor and click on your website, combined with advanced segmentation and analysis tools, help you control the destiny of your website.

A Sweet Deal

The Clicky plan for CloudFlare customers is extra sweet: $10/month for up to 50,000 pageviews/day. You may add Clicky on multiple sites on CloudFlare as long as the total daily pageviews stays below that number. When you toggle Clicky on in your CloudFlare dashboard, we'll give you a hint if we think your site is too large. Don't worry...in the very near future, CloudFlare will offer higher-volume plans for Clicky customers.

